Insider Buying: Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) Director Purchases 508,306 Shares of Stock

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Free Report) Director Raymond Debbane bought 508,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.14 per share, with a total value of $579,468.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 849,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,034.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Raymond Debbane also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lexicon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Thursday, October 12th, Raymond Debbane acquired 148,820 shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $153,284.60.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of LXRX traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,157,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,601. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $3.79. The stock has a market cap of $254.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.15. The company has a current ratio of 10.10, a quick ratio of 10.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:LXRX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.05). Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 97.63% and a negative net margin of 32,038.97%. The business had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.30 million. On average, analysts predict that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LXRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Lexicon Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LXRX

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Hudson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $37,000.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain and LX2761, which is in Phase I clinical development for gastrointestinal tract.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.