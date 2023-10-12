Insider Selling: AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Director Sells 5,561 Shares of Stock

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) Director Peter Pace sold 5,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total value of $328,599.49. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,099.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

AAR Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AIR traded down $2.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $58.92. The stock had a trading volume of 151,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,696. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. AAR Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $37.19 and a fifty-two week high of $63.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.04 and a 200-day moving average of $56.81.

Get AAR alerts:

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $549.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.92 million. AAR had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 3.19%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AAR Corp. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of AAR

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of AAR by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 11,685 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AAR in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $795,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of AAR by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of AAR by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AAR by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 130,541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,540,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on AIR shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AAR in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of AAR in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on AAR from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on AAR from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AIR

About AAR

(Get Free Report)

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. It operates through Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services segments. The Aviation Services segment engages in lease and sale of new, overhauled and repaired engine, and airframe parts and components, as well as aircrafts; and offers customized flight hour component inventory and repair, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.