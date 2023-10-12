Insider Selling: Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Insider Sells 1,667 Shares of Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $43,342.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 774,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,128,004. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Adam Eltoukhy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 5th, Adam Eltoukhy sold 5,000 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total transaction of $121,350.00.

On Tuesday, September 5th, Adam Eltoukhy sold 6,668 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total transaction of $208,041.60.

On Monday, August 7th, Adam Eltoukhy sold 6,665 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.67, for a total transaction of $171,090.55.

Samsara Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:IOT traded down $0.79 on Thursday, reaching $24.65. 1,648,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,110,604. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.77 and a beta of 1.41. Samsara Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.42 and a fifty-two week high of $32.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Samsara

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. Samsara had a negative net margin of 30.77% and a negative return on equity of 20.84%. The firm had revenue of $219.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.69 million. Analysts predict that Samsara Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IOT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Samsara during the 1st quarter valued at about $558,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Samsara by 141.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 11,820 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Samsara by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,227,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,704,000 after purchasing an additional 477,013 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Samsara by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,033,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Samsara during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,109,000. Institutional investors own 52.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Samsara from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Samsara in a research note on Friday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Samsara from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Samsara from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Samsara has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.33.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

