International Zeolite Corp. (OTCMKTS:IZCFF) Short Interest Update

International Zeolite Corp. (OTCMKTS:IZCFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, an increase of 241.5% from the September 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

International Zeolite Stock Performance

International Zeolite stock remained flat at $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.39. International Zeolite has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.07.

Get International Zeolite alerts:

About International Zeolite

(Get Free Report)

See Also

International Zeolite Corp. explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Development, and Retail and Commercial. The company markets and supplies natural zeolite and zeolite-infused products; and develops, markets, and sells industrial commercial products from the production of its properties, as well as supplies raw materials from third party suppliers.

Receive News & Ratings for International Zeolite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Zeolite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.