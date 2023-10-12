International Zeolite Corp. (OTCMKTS:IZCFF) Short Interest Update

International Zeolite Corp. (OTCMKTS:IZCFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, an increase of 241.5% from the September 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.
International Zeolite Stock Performance
International Zeolite stock remained flat at $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.39. International Zeolite has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.07.
About International Zeolite
