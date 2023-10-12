Internet Computer (ICP) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $15.26 Million

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $1.30 billion and approximately $15.26 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Internet Computer token can now be bought for approximately $2.93 or 0.00010947 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Internet Computer has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 507,252,191 tokens and its circulating supply is 446,063,266 tokens. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Internet Computer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

