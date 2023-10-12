Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI)

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0309 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Stock Performance

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II stock opened at $7.61 on Thursday. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a 12 month low of $7.32 and a 12 month high of $9.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VKI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the first quarter worth approximately $193,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 72.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 18.0% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 55.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. 20.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

