Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.63

Shares of Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.63 and traded as low as $14.15. Invesco Bond Fund shares last traded at $14.19, with a volume of 16,720 shares traded.
Invesco Bond Fund Trading Down 2.0 %
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.00.
Invesco Bond Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.066 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%.
About Invesco Bond Fund
Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
