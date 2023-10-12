Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.63

Shares of Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.63 and traded as low as $14.15. Invesco Bond Fund shares last traded at $14.19, with a volume of 16,720 shares traded.

Invesco Bond Fund Trading Down 2.0 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.00.

Invesco Bond Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.066 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco Bond Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VBF. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Bond Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Bond Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $176,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Bond Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Bond Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $372,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.09% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

