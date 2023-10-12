Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN) is Aspen Investment Management Inc’s 2nd Largest Position

Aspen Investment Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 353,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,810 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 4.5% of Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Aspen Investment Management Inc owned approximately 0.32% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,603,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,788 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $12,764,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,016,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,237,000 after acquiring an additional 548,774 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3,376.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 531,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,155,000 after acquiring an additional 516,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,987,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

BSCN stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.26. 156,485 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 650,180. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.18. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.84 and a 52 week high of $21.27.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $0.0772 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Bulletshares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.