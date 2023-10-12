Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 99,200 shares, an increase of 88.2% from the September 15th total of 52,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
NASDAQ:BSMP traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.10. 24,382 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,290. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.72 and a 12 month high of $24.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.17 and a 200 day moving average of $24.29.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $0.0451 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%.
Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF
Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2025. BSMP was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF
- How to Analyze Restaurant Stocks
- Delta is About to Take Flight For Loftier Price Points
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Domino’s Pizza Delivers an Attractive Entry for Income Investors
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Prescriptions for Portfolio Health: 3 Resilient Healthcare Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.