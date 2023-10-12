Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMPGet Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 99,200 shares, an increase of 88.2% from the September 15th total of 52,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:BSMP traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.10. 24,382 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,290. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.72 and a 12 month high of $24.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.17 and a 200 day moving average of $24.29.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $0.0451 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 1,420.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 198,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,858,000 after acquiring an additional 185,038 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,991,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 143.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 145,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after purchasing an additional 85,972 shares during the period. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,922,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 106.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 128,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after buying an additional 66,512 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2025. BSMP was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

