Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,600 shares, a decrease of 48.1% from the September 15th total of 72,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Tlwm lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Tlwm now owns 9,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 12,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 25,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSMR stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.94. The stock had a trading volume of 3,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,861. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.48. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.59 and a fifty-two week high of $24.17.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0508 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2027. BSMR was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

