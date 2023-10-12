Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $54.03

Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $54.03 and traded as low as $51.35. Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF shares last traded at $51.44, with a volume of 27,810 shares.

Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.02. The stock has a market cap of $201.90 million, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $38,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $40,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 196.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $66,000.

About Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF

PowerShares Global Listed Private Equity Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Global Listed Private Equity Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities, which may include American depository receipts (ADRs) and global depository receipts (GDRs), which comprises the Index.

