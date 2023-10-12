Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,661,808 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 581% from the previous session’s volume of 243,849 shares.The stock last traded at $16.55 and had previously closed at $16.85.
Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Down 1.6 %
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.80. The stock has a market cap of $999.28 million, a P/E ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.94.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a $0.1728 dividend. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.
The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.
