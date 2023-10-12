Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,661,808 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 581% from the previous session’s volume of 243,849 shares.The stock last traded at $16.55 and had previously closed at $16.85.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.80. The stock has a market cap of $999.28 million, a P/E ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.94.

Get Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a $0.1728 dividend. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

Institutional Trading of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF

About Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 1,827.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 55.4% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.