Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 624,272 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the previous session’s volume of 1,096,326 shares.The stock last traded at $152.72 and had previously closed at $152.71.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $151.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.24.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $0.2448 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

