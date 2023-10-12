Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 391,300 shares, a decline of 40.3% from the September 15th total of 655,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,710,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $277,182,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,920,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,756,000 after acquiring an additional 196,610 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 15,910,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $235,158,000 after acquiring an additional 963,440 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,962,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $177,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 246.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,211,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,214,000 after acquiring an additional 5,131,766 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Performance
Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.50. 4,344,967 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,742,753. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1 year low of $13.21 and a 1 year high of $18.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.20.
About Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF
The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF
- What is a Mid Cap Stock? How to Invest
- Delta is About to Take Flight For Loftier Price Points
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Domino’s Pizza Delivers an Attractive Entry for Income Investors
- How to Invest in Pharmaceutical Companies
- Prescriptions for Portfolio Health: 3 Resilient Healthcare Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.