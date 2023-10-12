INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust (LON:IPU) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $411.35

INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (LON:IPU – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 411.35 ($5.03) and traded as low as GBX 390 ($4.77). INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 391 ($4.79), with a volume of 17,301 shares changing hands.

INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 410.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 420.17. The stock has a market cap of £134.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -351.33 and a beta of 1.06.

INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.85 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,592.92%.

About INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust

INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Invesco Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

