Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th. This is a positive change from Invesco Senior Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE VVR opened at $4.06 on Thursday. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $4.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Senior Income Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 86.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,456 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

About Invesco Senior Income Trust

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

