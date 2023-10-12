Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $28.31

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $28.31 and last traded at $28.31, with a volume of 47415 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.95.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.60.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (RSPS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer staples equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of large-cap US consumer staples stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPS was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.