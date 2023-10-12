Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 255,795 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the previous session’s volume of 576,180 shares.The stock last traded at $70.13 and had previously closed at $70.68.

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $610.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.16.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the first quarter worth $39,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 108.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Beta index. The fund tracks a beta-weighted index of the 100 highest-beta stocks in the S&P 500. SPHB was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

