Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 255,795 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the previous session’s volume of 576,180 shares.The stock last traded at $70.13 and had previously closed at $70.68.
Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Stock Down 0.5 %
The firm has a market cap of $610.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.16.
Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the first quarter worth $39,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 108.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter.
About Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF
The Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Beta index. The fund tracks a beta-weighted index of the 100 highest-beta stocks in the S&P 500. SPHB was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Delta is About to Take Flight For Loftier Price Points
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Domino’s Pizza Delivers an Attractive Entry for Income Investors
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Prescriptions for Portfolio Health: 3 Resilient Healthcare Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.