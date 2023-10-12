Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0342 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals stock opened at $8.74 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.50. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $10.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 7.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,562,221 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,152,000 after buying an additional 112,975 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,030,528 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,357,000 after purchasing an additional 262,276 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 598,096 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,011,000 after purchasing an additional 212,348 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 424,997 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after purchasing an additional 14,043 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 335,343 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 8,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.66% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

