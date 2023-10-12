Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO)

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 20,065 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,633% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,158 call options.

Perrigo Stock Performance

PRGO stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.53. 771,070 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,184,836. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Perrigo has a 52-week low of $29.11 and a 52-week high of $41.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.47 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.77 and its 200 day moving average is $34.72.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 6.79% and a negative net margin of 1.22%. Perrigo's revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Perrigo will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Perrigo Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perrigo

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.273 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is -259.52%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRGO. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Perrigo by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 10,189 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Perrigo by 222.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 5,547 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 135.4% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 14,222 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Perrigo by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 49,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 4,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Perrigo by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,112,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,469,000 after acquiring an additional 554,915 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PRGO. StockNews.com raised Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Perrigo from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

Perrigo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in Ireland, the United States, France, Belgium, China, the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, Australia, Greece, and Spain. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments.

