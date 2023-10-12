Invst LLC Reduces Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Invst LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,185 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,760 shares during the quarter. Invst LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of F. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,339 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Ford Motor by 275.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 111,481 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 81,783 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 17.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 325,778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,509,000 after buying an additional 47,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Ford Motor by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 564,002 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,537,000 after acquiring an additional 16,498 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:F traded down $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $11.97. The stock had a trading volume of 32,278,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,805,012. The company has a market capitalization of $47.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.76. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $10.90 and a twelve month high of $15.42.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.21. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $44.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

