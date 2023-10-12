Invst LLC Sells 1,278 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Invst LLC lowered its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,932 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,278 shares during the quarter. Invst LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NKE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in NIKE by 100,067.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,922,059,328 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $212,137,688,000 after buying an additional 1,920,140,487 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 139,649.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,967,325,000 after acquiring an additional 16,801,276 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth $1,345,203,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,594,561,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 11.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,087,757 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,340,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,891 shares in the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NIKE Price Performance

NKE stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $98.56. 5,925,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,252,750. The company has a market cap of $150.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.54 and its 200 day moving average is $109.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.84. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.05 and a 12-month high of $131.31.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $182,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,078. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $182,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 954 shares in the company, valued at $102,078. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total value of $11,943,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,334,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,930,520.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 157,251 shares of company stock worth $17,063,257. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on NIKE from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on NIKE from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.45.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

