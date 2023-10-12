IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIN) Shares Up 0.2%

Shares of IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIN – Get Free Report) were up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.75 and last traded at $22.75. Approximately 46,295 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 87,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.71.

IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.40 and its 200 day moving average is $23.93.

Get IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF during the second quarter worth $74,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 8,326 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF in the 1st quarter worth $998,000.

IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF Company Profile

The IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF (MMIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed US municipal bond fund for insured, investment-grade securities of varying maturities. MMIN was launched on Oct 18, 2017 and is managed by IndexIQ.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.