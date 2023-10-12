iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Bought by Solstein Capital LLC

Solstein Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Independent Family Office LLC raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Independent Family Office LLC now owns 20,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 35,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,521,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ IEF traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $91.02. The company had a trading volume of 4,554,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,323,837. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.68 and a fifty-two week high of $100.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.04 and its 200 day moving average is $96.08.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.2389 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.