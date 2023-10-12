iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by Aspen Investment Management Inc

Aspen Investment Management Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,176 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 3.1% of Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 445.2% during the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

IEFA stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $64.92. 7,905,332 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $95.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.12. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

