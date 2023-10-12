iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by Middleton & Co. Inc. MA

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $16,283,216,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $20,114,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJR stock traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $92.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,705,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,922,620. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.73 and its 200 day moving average is $97.22. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.74 and a fifty-two week high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

