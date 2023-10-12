iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Holdings Lifted by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSV. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 113,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,636,000 after purchasing an additional 9,875 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 42.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 76,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,770,000 after buying an additional 22,588 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $74.74. The company had a trading volume of 364,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,525. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52 week low of $62.05 and a 52 week high of $81.44. The firm has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.25 and a 200-day moving average of $76.32.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.4426 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

