iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $66.24

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $66.24 and traded as low as $63.67. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF shares last traded at $64.25, with a volume of 344,916 shares trading hands.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.22. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAXJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 127.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,605,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019,398 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 253.3% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,585,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $102,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,803 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 227.3% in the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 839,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,942,000 after purchasing an additional 582,754 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,197,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 261.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 89,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,917,000 after purchasing an additional 64,400 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

