iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 2,124,070 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 174% from the previous session’s volume of 774,315 shares.The stock last traded at $50.01 and had previously closed at $50.27.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.88.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMXC. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 45,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 46,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.