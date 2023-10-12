iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, a drop of 50.8% from the September 15th total of 3,190,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 722,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.04. 277,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 974,317. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $13.58 and a twelve month high of $20.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.28.

Get iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EUFN. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 93,641.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 20,371,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,735,000 after acquiring an additional 20,350,251 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 670.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,765,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,208,000 after acquiring an additional 6,757,003 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $58,169,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,788,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 28.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,537,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,053 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.