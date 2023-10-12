iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF (TSE:XGD) Trading Up 2.6%

iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF (TSE:XGD – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$16.38 and last traded at C$16.34. 271,150 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 414,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.93.

iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$16.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$18.12.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.