iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $45.56

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $45.56 and last traded at $45.65, with a volume of 1164464 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.39.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 833.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the third quarter valued at $37,000.

About iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

