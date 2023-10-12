iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) CFO Purchases $41,850.00 in Stock

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Free Report) CFO Matthew Gall acquired 5,000 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.37 per share, with a total value of $41,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 19,429 shares in the company, valued at $162,620.73. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

iTeos Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ ITOS traded down $0.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.57. 1,612,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,381. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.63 million, a P/E ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 1.22. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.20 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00.

Get iTeos Therapeutics alerts:

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.07. iTeos Therapeutics had a net margin of 9.02% and a negative return on equity of 4.42%. On average, analysts forecast that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on iTeos Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of iTeos Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITOS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 4.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,680,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,966,000 after buying an additional 216,888 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 44.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,478,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,054,000 after purchasing an additional 766,441 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 7.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,751,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,358,000 after purchasing an additional 121,514 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 846,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,539,000 after buying an additional 12,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 643,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,522,000 after buying an additional 205,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells, natural killer cells, and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iTeos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iTeos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.