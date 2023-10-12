Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.91

Shares of Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IVPAF – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.91 and traded as low as $8.22. Ivanhoe Mines shares last traded at $8.36, with a volume of 370,114 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IVPAF. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Ivanhoe Mines in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company.

Get Ivanhoe Mines alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on IVPAF

Ivanhoe Mines Stock Down 3.0 %

Ivanhoe Mines Company Profile

The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.81 and its 200-day moving average is $8.91.

(Get Free Report)

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.