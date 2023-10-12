Japan Hotel REIT Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPOF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Japan Hotel REIT Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPOFGet Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a drop of 39.9% from the September 15th total of 28,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NIPOF remained flat at $457.38 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 100. Japan Hotel REIT Investment has a 1-year low of $457.38 and a 1-year high of $607.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $457.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $457.38.

Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corporation(JHR) is the J-REIT that specifies in the hotels. JHR has the basic principle of ensuring the steady growth and stable revenue in mid to long term view to operate asset.

