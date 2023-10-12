Jet2 plc (OTCMKTS:DRTGF) Short Interest Update

Jet2 plc (OTCMKTS:DRTGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.9% from the September 15th total of 68,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Jet2 Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DRTGF remained flat at $14.05 during midday trading on Thursday. 1,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,700. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.23. Jet2 has a 52 week low of $9.58 and a 52 week high of $16.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on DRTGF shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Jet2 in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Jet2 from GBX 1,500 ($18.36) to GBX 1,750 ($21.42) in a research note on Thursday, July 20th.

Jet2 Company Profile

Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leisure travel business primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in the package holiday and non-ticket retail activities, as well as passenger and charter aircraft operations.

