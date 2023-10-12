JMP Securities Reaffirms Market Outperform Rating for CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP)

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating restated by JMP Securities in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $100.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.99% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America dropped their price target on CoStar Group from $104.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CoStar Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Shares of CSGP stock traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $80.65. 325,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,229,296. The company has a quick ratio of 12.30, a current ratio of 12.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. CoStar Group has a 52-week low of $65.12 and a 52-week high of $92.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.18 and a 200 day moving average of $79.59. The company has a market cap of $32.93 billion, a PE ratio of 84.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.90.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $605.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.49 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 6.61%. Research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,757,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,315,223,000 after acquiring an additional 204,955 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,124,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,859,057,000 after purchasing an additional 206,764 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in CoStar Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,311,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,362,729,000 after purchasing an additional 290,864 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in CoStar Group by 11.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,899,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $968,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,038 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 9.7% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,698,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $598,913,000 after purchasing an additional 770,204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

