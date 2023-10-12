JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Target Price to $7.00

Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.46% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Sibanye Stillwater from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.67.

Shares of SBSW stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,776,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,924,838. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.17. Sibanye Stillwater has a 52-week low of $5.16 and a 52-week high of $12.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 146.0% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new position in Sibanye Stillwater in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

