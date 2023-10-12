JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE) Stock Holdings Boosted by Wagner Wealth Management LLC

Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 69.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,177 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Income ETF comprises 1.2% of Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF were worth $3,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPIE. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 651.5% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF during the first quarter worth $67,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF during the first quarter worth $210,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPIE traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.13. 11,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,665. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 52-week low of $43.72 and a 52-week high of $46.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.11.

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

