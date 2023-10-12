Kanawha Capital Management LLC Has $6.25 Million Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 712 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $6,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 108.7% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CL shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday. HSBC started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 21,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $1,684,086.13. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,972.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 21,677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $1,684,086.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,384 shares in the company, valued at $495,972.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $775,432.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,262.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,501 shares of company stock valued at $7,838,332 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of CL stock traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $70.12. The stock had a trading volume of 3,736,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,595,328. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.97 billion, a PE ratio of 38.33, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.50. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $67.62 and a 12 month high of $82.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.43.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 386.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 106.67%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.