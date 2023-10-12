Kanawha Capital Management LLC Has $7.13 Million Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC cut its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 213,199 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,959 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. 60.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.87 per share, for a total transaction of $116,577.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,011,577.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.87 per share, for a total transaction of $116,577.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,577.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.72. The company had a trading volume of 10,846,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,193,898. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -167.63 and a beta of 0.87. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $40.07.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. Intel had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.03 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Intel’s payout ratio is -227.26%.

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intel in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.55.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

