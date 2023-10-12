Kanawha Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,213 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 913 shares during the quarter. Norfolk Southern accounts for 1.2% of Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $13,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 143.5% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 112 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth about $30,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NSC traded down $2.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $199.57. The company had a trading volume of 378,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,661. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $186.82 and a twelve month high of $261.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $45.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.99.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.20). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.45 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NSC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Vertical Research upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $177.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $235.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.00.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Further Reading

