Kanawha Capital Management LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,016,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,237,000 after acquiring an additional 548,774 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 35.5% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,603,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,035,000 after buying an additional 1,204,788 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,850,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,142,000 after buying an additional 17,220 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,831,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,587,000 after buying an additional 19,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,751,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,915,000 after buying an additional 267,659 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.27. The stock had a trading volume of 202,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,366. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.84 and a 12 month high of $21.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.18.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a $0.0772 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Bulletshares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.