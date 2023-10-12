Kava (KAVA) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $485.74 Million

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. Kava has a total market capitalization of $485.74 million and $8.60 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Kava has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar. One Kava token can currently be bought for $0.58 or 0.00002167 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00034124 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00024601 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00010992 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000190 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003782 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002768 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 838,450,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 838,551,515 tokens. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs.

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

