KBR (NYSE:KBR) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of KBR from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of KBR from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of KBR from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of KBR from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.71.

Get KBR alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KBR

KBR Stock Performance

KBR stock traded down $0.85 on Thursday, hitting $61.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,246,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195,341. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.36. KBR has a 1 year low of $43.75 and a 1 year high of $65.87. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. KBR had a negative net margin of 1.46% and a positive return on equity of 24.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. KBR’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that KBR will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other KBR news, insider William Byron Jr. Bright sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total transaction of $1,213,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,518,590.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KBR

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBR. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KBR by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of KBR by 113.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 814 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of KBR by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 53,760 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KBR by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,039 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KBR during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,551,000.

About KBR

(Get Free Report)

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.