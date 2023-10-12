Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.92

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.92 and traded as low as $4.71. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp shares last traded at $5.05, with a volume of 8,164 shares changing hands.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $42.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.09 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.91.

Get Kentucky First Federal Bancorp alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kentucky First Federal Bancorp

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Community Trust & Investment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,838 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp by 220.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,089 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,568 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp by 625.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,077 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.33% of the company’s stock.

About Kentucky First Federal Bancorp

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp operates as the holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard, and Frankfort First Bancorp, Inc that provide various banking products and services in Kentucky. The company accepts deposit products include passbook savings and certificate accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kentucky First Federal Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.