Kerr Mines Inc. (KER.TO) (TSE:KER) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.12

Kerr Mines Inc. (KER.TO) (TSE:KER – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.12 and traded as high as C$0.13. Kerr Mines Inc. (KER.TO) shares last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 109,000 shares traded.

Kerr Mines Inc. (KER.TO) Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$43.26 million and a PE ratio of -4.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 789.75.

Kerr Mines Inc. (KER.TO) Company Profile

Kerr Mines Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Copperstone gold project, which covers approximately 12,258 acres of surface area and mineral rights located in La Paz County, Arizona. The company was formerly known as Armistice Resources Corp.

