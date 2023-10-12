Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $78.98

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $78.98 and last traded at $78.98, with a volume of 23139 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $80.43.

Kerry Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.10.

Kerry Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.3659 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th.

Kerry Group Company Profile

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides taste and nutrition solutions. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Dairy Ireland. The Taste & Nutrition segment offers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical markets. The Dairy Ireland segment provides value-add dairy ingredients and consumer products, including functional proteins and nutritional bases.

