Know Labs (NYSEAMERICAN:KNW) Trading Up 4%

Know Labs, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KNW – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25. 419,715 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 134% from the average session volume of 179,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

Know Labs Trading Up 3.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $13.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.84.

Know Labs (NYSEAMERICAN:KNW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06).

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Know Labs

About Know Labs

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Know Labs during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Know Labs by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 51,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Know Labs by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Know Labs by 957.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 139,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Know Labs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $332,000. Institutional investors own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Know Labs, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary biosensor technologies in the United States. Its proprietary platform technologies include ChromaID and Bio-RFID technologies that utilizes electromagnetic energy along the electromagnetic spectrum to perform analytics. The company was formerly known as Visualant, Incorporated and changed its name to Know Labs, Inc in May 2018.

Featured Stories

