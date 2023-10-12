Know Labs (NYSEAMERICAN:KNW) Trading Up 4%

Know Labs, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KNW – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25. 419,715 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 134% from the average session volume of 179,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.
Know Labs Trading Up 3.7 %
The stock has a market cap of $13.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.84.
Know Labs (NYSEAMERICAN:KNW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06).
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Know Labs
About Know Labs
Know Labs, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary biosensor technologies in the United States. Its proprietary platform technologies include ChromaID and Bio-RFID technologies that utilizes electromagnetic energy along the electromagnetic spectrum to perform analytics. The company was formerly known as Visualant, Incorporated and changed its name to Know Labs, Inc in May 2018.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Know Labs
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Delta is About to Take Flight For Loftier Price Points
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Domino’s Pizza Delivers an Attractive Entry for Income Investors
- Stock Average Calculator
- Prescriptions for Portfolio Health: 3 Resilient Healthcare Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Know Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Know Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.