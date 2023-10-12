Kromek Group (LON:KMK) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.38

Kromek Group plc (LON:KMK – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 5.38 ($0.07) and traded as low as GBX 3.50 ($0.04). Kromek Group shares last traded at GBX 3.50 ($0.04), with a volume of 1,448,353 shares traded.

Kromek Group Trading Down 4.1 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 5.37. The stock has a market cap of £21.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -350.00 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

About Kromek Group

Kromek Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells radiation detection components and devices for the medical imaging, civil nuclear, CBRNe security, and safety screening markets. The company's products provide high resolution information on material composition and structure that are used in various applications.

